Roger Bruhn photography exhibit opens Nov. 4 at Metro Gallery

Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will open the photography exhibit “Simple Pictures Are Best” by nationally renowned photographer Roger Bruhn at a First Friday reception Nov. 4 from 3-7 p.m.

“Flowers often symbolize the impermanence of life, something that has often been on my mind during the Covid pandemic,” said Bruhn. “This exhibit touches on several interests of mine: photography, still lifes, flower arrangement and Arts and Craft period vases. My wife (Patricia Birch) did some of the flower arrangements; hers are the wild, unruly ones that somehow still manage to make a coherent statement. Mine are the more studied ones that exemplify my penchant for simplicity of design.”

Bruhn has been making photographs for more than 50 years. His work is part of museum, private and corporate collections.

“Roger is a significant regional photographer,” said Dean Settle, principal of Metro Gallery. “I have been an admirer and collector of his works for over 30 years.”

The “Simple Pictures Are Best” exhibit consists of 16 small still lifes of flower arrangements, shot in Bruhn’s studio, as well as a large photograph of a vase of flowers at the 14th and Superior Roundabout. See the photographs at the First Friday opening or during regular hours throughout November on Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.

To learn more about Metro Gallery, visit MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.