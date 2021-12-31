Rocky Laporte headlines TADA’s Comedy Cabaret Jan. 14-15

TADA’s Comedy Cabaret Series will present national stand-up comic Rocky Laporte Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Laporte was one of the top finalists on Last Comic Standing. He has filmed his own Comedy Central Presents special and performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, A&E‘s Evening At The Improv and VH1's Stand-Up Spotlight, along with sitcom appearances on Cheers and his own NBC pilot called the Rocky LaPorte Show.
Tickets are $5. Seating is limited and can be reserved ahead of time at www.tadatheatre.info.
The Comedy Cabaret is part of the 2022 Showcase Stage series at The TADA Theatre, located inside the Creamery Building in the Historic Haymarket at 701 P St.