Riders complete Tour de Nebraska bicycle journey

Tour de Nebraska

Tour de Nebraska bicycle riders traveled through the Nebraska Sandhills June 22-26.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY SYDNEY SCHILLING

Nearly 400 cyclists from 27 states completed the 2022 Tour de Nebraska, a bicycle adventure that traveled through the Nebraska Sandhills June 22-26.

The noncompetitive circle tour started and ended in Loup City with two overnights in Broken Bow and Ord before returning to Loup City on Sunday, June 26. Ranging in ages from 10-84, riders traveled from all parts of Nebraska as well as other states including California, Minnesota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, Kansas, Ohio, South Dakota, Colorado, Iowa and Arizona.

Riders voted Ord as the favorite host town and Callaway as the favorite rest stop. Matt Hopken of Kansas City, Missouri, won the Rich and Susan Rodenburg Team Spirit Award and Team Spoken Out Loud won the Chain Gang Team Award.

In addition to experiencing the scenery and hospitality of the Sandhills, riders enjoyed visits to Kinkaider Brewery in Broken Bow, Scratchtown Brewing Company in Ord and tubing, kayaking and canoeing excursions on the North Loup River.

“Tour de Nebraska bicycle adventure is a mental and physical challenge for cyclists of all ages," said Charlie Schilling, Tour de Nebraska director. "We are extremely grateful for our partnership with our host and rest stop communities, which bend over backward to show us a good time, provide food and entertainment, and welcome us to rural Nebraska.”

The annual Tour de Nebraska adventure includes meals, rest stops, daily maps, itineraries, luggage/gear transfers, emergency sag support on the highway, shuttle service in towns, mechanical support, daily fruit and water. Riders camp at city parks or inside high schools or stay at local motels.

Tour de Nebraska is a five-day circle tour, which accommodates first-time tourists or those with limited vacation schedules. There are many repeat riders and a friendly, supportive culture. “It’s like a family reunion on wheels,” Schilling said, “and a labor of love for my family.”

The 35th Tour de Nebraska will take place June 21-25, 2023. For more information, visit: www.TourdeNebraska.com.

