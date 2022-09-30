Ricketts reflects on legislative actions in Exec Club talk

As Gov. Pete Ricketts looks forward to what the political future may hold for him, he reflects back to the past year and what his administration was able to accomplish “historically” through legislation in the Nebraska Unicameral in 2022.

The two-term Nebraska governor shared his insights this past Monday in his annual visit with Lincoln Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel.

“There was a lot on the table in this last 60-day session. It really was historic. In fact, there were four things that any one of which, by themselves, would have been historic, and all four were passed,” said Ricketts, who will be termed out at the end of this year. “So, you need to thank your state senators, because they did remarkable work in such a short span of time.”

Ricketts dichotomized the four legislative accomplishments into further property tax relief, investment funding into public safety and law enforcement, water resources legislation tied to the State’s compact with the State of Colorado and the South Platte River, and the appropriations of federal funding for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“Property tax relief is a big focus of mine, because in traveling the state and talking to the people of Nebraska, it’s a big topic and one of their top priorities,” Ricketts said in detailing the legislative outcomes.

He said efforts began in his first term in setting up a property tax relief fund of $140 million, which has more than doubled to $314 million this year. And by 2020 through LB1107, actual property tax relief rebates were initiated. By 2021, the rebates went up to 25%, and then this past spring through LB873 the rebates went up to 30%, according to Ricketts. He said the significant tax relief totaled $548 million to Nebraskans.

In terms of item No. 2 among the Unicameral and its 2022 legislative actions, Ricketts had a hard time remembering when a Nebraska legislature embraced so much support for security and police.

“I cannot think of a time when the state has invested more into public safety and law enforcement, and it involved a number of different bills and a number of different efforts,” said Ricketts. “For example, first of all, the legislature set aside the money to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary, which was last renovated in the 1980s. They also dedicated $47.4 million to expand our law enforcement training center so that we can accommodate the demand to train the increasing numbers of law enforcement across the state.”

He pointed out the $16.9 million appropriated to expand the State Patrol’s crime lab to keep up with increasing demand to process criminal evidence. He said the legislature also passed bills to incentivize more recruitment, tuition waivers and resources for officers.

Wading into the third action by the legislature, Ricketts expressed appreciation for the efforts to protect the state’s water resources, in particular the compact of 1923 between Nebraska and Colorado, which involves the intended usage of the South Platte River and the need for a canal to be constructed to obtain the water.

“Our compact says if we don’t build this canal, we can’t require them to deliver the water and we know that they (Colorado government) now have projects on tap, 282 of them, and about $9.8 billion they’re proposing to spend, which would reduce the amount of water in the South Platte River by 90%.”

Ricketts said the impact of water usage from the South Platte River also affects the state’s natural resources of wildlife and recreation, and definitively affects agricultural irrigation.

Other water resource legislation mentioned by Ricketts included upgrades to the Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area marina, a Niobrara River project for building a new lodge, and the proposed 3,600-acre lake between Lincoln and Omaha near Gretna, which will start with an engineering study.

Finally, Ricketts talked about the $1.4 billion to be injected into the state budget through the American Rescue Plan Act, which he described as a historic opportunity to invest in our state and “a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing.”

“There are a variety of different items to come out of this once the legislature has appropriated the funds – $100 million for shovel-ready projects, $60 million to expand education facilities at UNK (University of Nebraska-Kearney) to train nurses and behavioral health specialists, $40 million in mental health care facilities, and the list just goes on and on with the things in that bill.”