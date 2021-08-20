Ricketts addresses pandemic, other issues during Exec Club talk

Coming to the end of his second and last term as governor of Nebraska, it might be considered plausible that Pete Ricketts might like to put it into cruise control over the remaining 16 months in office. But that’s not his style. He’s looking to finish strong.

“We have about a year and half left, and we have a lot of things to accomplish,” Ricketts said Monday (Aug. 16) to an audience at the weekly luncheon of the Executive Club at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln. And when asked about any races for the future, Ricketts appeared to be in a sprint to the finish. “But I still have an interest in staying in politics.”

Ricketts prefaced his remarks that afternoon to a group he visits regularly by saying, “I’d like to bring you up to date on a variety of issues across the state.”

The first topic brought up and discussed was the omnipresent hold of the coronavirus. He painted a picture of his administration’s pragmatic approach to curbing the pandemic and its effects.