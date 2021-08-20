Ricketts addresses pandemic, other issues during Exec Club talk

Coming to the end of his second and last term as governor of Nebraska, it might be considered plausible that Pete Ricketts might like to put it into cruise control over the remaining 16 months in office. But that’s not his style. He’s looking to finish strong.
“We have about a year and half left, and we have a lot of things to accomplish,” Ricketts said Monday (Aug. 16) to an audience at the weekly luncheon of the Executive Club at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln. And when asked about any races for the future, Ricketts appeared to be in a sprint to the finish. “But I still have an interest in staying in politics.”
Ricketts prefaced his remarks that afternoon to a group he visits regularly by saying, “I’d like to bring you up to date on a variety of issues across the state.”
The first topic brought up and discussed was the omnipresent hold of the coronavirus. He painted a picture of his administration’s pragmatic approach to curbing the pandemic and its effects.
“The capacity of our hospitals in dealing with the virus has been our north star. That’s always been how we structured our entire response,” said Ricketts in explaining the 4,000 hospital beds spread across the state, with most of them on the east side. “Our approach was to slow the spread of the virus. And the more those beds were occupied, we had to be more restrictive. We reached almost 1,000 beds at its peak back in November.”
At that point, Ricketts turned toward the remedy with the vaccine, which “I strongly encourage you to get.”
“It’s a virus, and it’s never going to go away. That’s why we vaccinate. It helps create the antibodies to help fight it,” Ricketts said before lauding Nebraskans for utilizing the medicine. “We ranked 14th nationally for those 65 and older that got the vaccination, which was 86%.”
He said the vaccinations demonstrated the capacity to protect elders from the virus, citing an example of a long-term care facility in Kearney. Ricketts said this past spring, a facility that had all of its patients vaccinated received a scare when a COVID infection from an unvaccinated worker affected 23 patients. But, 21 of the 23 elder patients had little to no virus symptoms, and the other two survived with mild symptoms.
“It would have been different before the vaccine, when we saw 84% of deaths from COVID in Nebraska were from long-term care facilities,” he said. “This really demonstrates what the vaccine can do. It really helps us live as normal a life as possible.”
And speaking of normal, Ricketts said he is looking forward to keeping students in their school desks, like they were earlier this winter and fall.
“We ranked number six in the country as a state in terms of kids in the classroom,” he said. “This is hugely important. We need kids in classrooms. It has a huge impact.”
During the pandemic, Ricketts said the unemployment rate in the state rose to 4.2%. But the state has recovered from that high.
“We are now at a 2.5% rate, and that is our lowest unemployment rate we’ve ever had since 1998.”
For some more bright outlooks, Ricketts referenced that manufacturing in the state is up 13% in gross product. And being the second-largest employment sector in the state behind agriculture, he said that means over 100,000 good jobs in Nebraska.
“The University of Nebraska’s leading economic indicator has been increasing for the past nine months in a row,” Ricketts said.
The governor was rejuvenated over this past year by yet another positive result. His coordinated effort with the Unicameral.
“This was the most successful session of the Legislature since I’ve been governor,” Ricketts said, in referring to the $2 billion of tax relief to be realized over the next few years. “We have worked very closely with the speaker of the Legislature, Mike Hilgers. Twenty percent of our budget will be going to tax relief, of which the majority of relief is going to tax relief,” something Ricketts has been resolute upon solving since entering political office.
Turning to the aforementioned ag industry, Ricketts said this year in May, the state exported $150 million in product.
“One-third of what we grow in our state, we export,” he said before shifting to what his administration is doing to maintain economic success. “We are trying to keep engaged with other countries despite the pandemic. We have been using virtual embassy briefings working with South Korea, Malaysia, Israel, Mexico, and with a trade group in Vietnam. We are hoping to set up some more trade mission trips, but that all depends on what happens moving forward. Agriculture is the driving force of our economy.”
Despite his pride in what the state’s economy has been able to achieve in difficult times, Ricketts pointed to one more outstanding accomplishment.
“The most popular thing I have ever done as governor was passing the right to have restaurants sell alcohol to go under an emergency statute,” Ricketts mused about his merciful act initiated during the pandemic.