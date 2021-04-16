Richelle Shi named LSO's 2020-21 Young Artist Winner

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra has named pianist Richelle Shi as winner of its 2020-21 Young Artist Competition.

A high school freshman from Illinois, Shi's performance of Franz Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1 will be streamed before LSO's Classical Series concert, Mahler 4, on Friday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

As winner of the Young Artist Competition, Shi receives the title of LSO Young Artist winner for the 2020-21 season, publicity and exposure, a private coaching with LSO Music Director Edward Polochick and a cash prize.

Purchase your tickets for Mahler 4 at https://lincolnsymphony.com/ and tune in to the livestream link at 7 p.m. for a pre-concert chat, followed by Shi's rendition of Franz Liszt's First Piano Concerto.

