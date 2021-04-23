Richards enjoys bringing film producers to Nebraska

So you want to “live the good life” and make a movie in Nebraska. Who do you call to make it happen?
That would be Laurie Richards, state film officer for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Richards has been responsible for bringing film producers and crews to the Cornhusker State since 1995. And, you might say she likes it.
“I love what I do,” Richards said April 12 while speaking to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Lincoln's Haymarket District. “I got to work in the spring of 1995 on the movie set of 'Citizen Ruth,' an Alexander Payne movie project, and it was a wonderful experience. And, a year prior to that I spent eight months on the set of 'To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar' in Loma, Nebraska. That’s how I got started in this movie industry.”
Richards said she endured the typical 12-plus-hour days on the set of “To Wong Foo” as a location manager on the film project in Butler County, of which part of the time was spent sitting on the set alongside former Nebraska Gov. Ben Nelson. Later in ’95, Nelson decided the state needed a designated person to act as a liaison between the state and the movie industry. Richards got the job with a whole lot of fascination.
“I was struck by this crazy, wild, gregarious, gypsy-like industry in which people worked as a machine in-sync in [producing] what you see on the screen or TV,” Richards said. “I have the opportunity to drive around Nebraska and find the ideal locations. I enjoy my travels, from the fertile lands of the east to the Sandhills in the west.”
And, the job takes her a bit farther west to a place that has experienced making movies and stars for many years.
“I go out to L.A. (Los Angeles) on occasion to tell producers who we are in Nebraska and what we can do. There’s so much history in this state. I love all the lakes and the rivers,” Richards said, keeping an eye on what measures of beauty can flourish. “After all, I do get to work with the film makers who are looking for scenic locations.”
Thus, Richards has introduced film crews and TV crews from across the United States and abroad to locations from the Panhandle in the west to Omaha in the east, all the while producing an effective economic impact for the state.
Richards explained that film crews would find an ideal location for easily depicting what the producer and director required to tell their story.
“They know where they want to go to film, and that’s where these guys go to set up their circus,” Richards said, referring to where the crews set up to film the necessary scenes to make the production happen through the eyes of the producer.
“The reason these productions had an economic impact was because the local businesses would support all the people of the crews and their equipment,” Richards said. “The businesses in the area were able to get locating fees, the local hire of more crew members, catering to feed the crews and actors, lodging for all involved, and the need to rent vehicles and buy gas.”
To illustrate the movie production that has taken place in Nebraska since she’d been hired as the state’s film officer, Richards placed 5- by 3-foot placards around the banquet room of six movies that included “Citizen Ruth,” “To Wong Foo,” “About Schmidt” (2001), “Downsizing” (2016), “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (2017) and “Nomadland” (2019).
“I love the stories that Nebraska has to tell,” Richards said before sharing about something yet to come. “I just got a call this past Friday from someone who wants to film near Ogallala in the natural grasslands. This is all about helping Nebraska in being recognized as a place to film.”
