Richards enjoys bringing film producers to Nebraska

And, the job takes her a bit farther west to a place that has experienced making movies and stars for many years.

“I go out to L.A. (Los Angeles) on occasion to tell producers who we are in Nebraska and what we can do. There’s so much history in this state. I love all the lakes and the rivers,” Richards said, keeping an eye on what measures of beauty can flourish. “After all, I do get to work with the film makers who are looking for scenic locations.”

Thus, Richards has introduced film crews and TV crews from across the United States and abroad to locations from the Panhandle in the west to Omaha in the east, all the while producing an effective economic impact for the state.

Richards explained that film crews would find an ideal location for easily depicting what the producer and director required to tell their story.

“They know where they want to go to film, and that’s where these guys go to set up their circus,” Richards said, referring to where the crews set up to film the necessary scenes to make the production happen through the eyes of the producer.