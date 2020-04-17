Revered sculpture restored

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They say everything happens for a reason.

It was difficult to determine what that reason was after damage was discovered to the Serving Hands public art exhibit that graced the Veterans Administration grounds in southeast Lincoln.

The symbolic piece of art, titled “The Cost of Freedom,” had been admired by motorists as they passed by the VA Campus at 600 S. 70th St. It was unveiled there last summer and was moved in late October to the Pinnacle Bank Arena, where it and 50 other pieces of art were sold at a public auction to benefit Campus Life, the art project’s non-profit sponsoring organization.

A spirited bidding process at the public auction – led by the Lincoln East Rotary Foundation, veterans and other supporters – resulted in a winning bid of $16,000. The local group of patrons succeeded in their quest to have the revered sculpture returned to the southwest corner of the VA grounds.

That lasted for about a month. The day after Thanksgiving, high winds ripped “The Cost of Freedom” from its outdoor base. The damage created a crack between the sculpture’s extended hands and fingernails and ripped apart an area where the American flag had been painted, according to Duane Tappe, an East Rotary Club leader who spearheaded the fundraising effort.