Revered sculpture restored

They say everything happens for a reason.
It was difficult to determine what that reason was after damage was discovered to the Serving Hands public art exhibit that graced the Veterans Administration grounds in southeast Lincoln.
The symbolic piece of art, titled “The Cost of Freedom,” had been admired by motorists as they passed by the VA Campus at 600 S. 70th St. It was unveiled there last summer and was moved in late October to the Pinnacle Bank Arena, where it and 50 other pieces of art were sold at a public auction to benefit Campus Life, the art project’s non-profit sponsoring organization.
A spirited bidding process at the public auction – led by the Lincoln East Rotary Foundation, veterans and other supporters – resulted in a winning bid of $16,000. The local group of patrons succeeded in their quest to have the revered sculpture returned to the southwest corner of the VA grounds.
That lasted for about a month. The day after Thanksgiving, high winds ripped “The Cost of Freedom” from its outdoor base. The damage created a crack between the sculpture’s extended hands and fingernails and ripped apart an area where the American flag had been painted, according to Duane Tappe, an East Rotary Club leader who spearheaded the fundraising effort.
Informed of the damage at an East Rotary meeting, Tappe was crestfallen. It was time to make some phone calls.
VA to the rescue
“I was fortunate to find two guys who are military veterans and are employed as maintenance workers at the VA – Stephen Stanislav and George Andringa – and they agreed to work on it,” said Tappe, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retired education administrator. Among the improvements for the new-and-improved sculpture: an 8-foot-by-8-foot platform, twice the size of the original.
“I bribed them with chocolate,” Tappe mused. “They did a great job. It’s secured much more safely … and the VA supplied all the materials.”
Local artist Tammy Miller, whose creative flair enhanced the appeal of the original piece, volunteered to add “touch-up” enhancements. Four months after the damage was first reported, the restored sculpture made its debut March 30.
In retrospect, Tappe said, the VA’s decision to move the sculpture has led to increased visibility from South 70th Street and improved security. “It’s really a better fit for that area,” he said.
The new location offers nearby parking. There’s also a bench for those who would like to take a closer look, snap a photo, and contemplate the meaning of the symbolic piece of art.
The hand sculpture is designed as a tribute to the sacrifice of America’s military veterans. It’s expected to become a permanent fixture ready to welcome the new $23.9 million VA outpatient clinic that is scheduled to open later this year.
Symbol of patriotism
The sculpture is “very symbolic of patriotism,” said Liz Shea-McCoy, director of the “Serving Hands” public art project. “It pays tribute to the sacrifices made to keep our freedom.”
“Serving Hands” served as the sixth and final large-scale community public art project in the past 20 years under the astute direction of Shea-McCoy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!