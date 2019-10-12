It has been a number of years since the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League has golfed at Indian Creek in Elkhorn. That was mostly due to the mowing schedule and hesitancy by the league to have members drive in rush-hour traffic. Once those issues were ironed out, and many members requested to see it on the schedule, the return for Sept. 18 came to fruition. The full field of 128 golfers was divided into three flights using a Shamble format.
The Red Feather and Black Bird nines provided an easier nine and a more difficult nine for the seniors. The course was in great shape, and while the greens were not as fast as some anticipated, the pin placements and undulating greens provided ample challenges for the group. Pin prizes were awarded on hole 7 for longest putt and hole 5 for closest pin shot with Randy Stubbs and Pat Kappes winning those, respectively.
Winners:
Flight A-First place, score 108-John Eshleman, Rick Owens, Jerry Petersen and John Tritt; second place, score 112-Don Sackett, Paul Young, Jim Tenopir and Alan Katzberg; third place, score 115-Gary Wells, Kurt Micek, Mike Dosskey and Bob Hagedorn.
Flight B-First place, score 113-Mike Abbott, Darrel Schmidt, Larry Roach and Randy Abbott; second place, score 114-Greg Bauer, Jim Cunningham, Dave Dunning and Jack McKimmey; third place, score 114-Dave Bartholomai, Al Hulbert, Jim Haug and Clark Wells.
Flight C-First place, score 114-Doc Ellis, Wes Galligan, Kent Davenport and Don Corbin; second place, score 116-Gary Roller, Pat Kappes, Chuck Justin and Terry Olton; third place, score 117-Jim Fortner, Ron Christensen, Bob Batterman and Norm Kempf.
Pines Country Club in Valley and Iron Horse in Ashland were the courses set for the next two Fun Days.