Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, Renee Sans Souci and the Indian Center of Lincoln invite everyone to join the family-friendly Return of the Thunderbirds from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, inside and outside the Indian Center, 1100 Military Road.

This special spring event, back for its second year, celebrates both the return of the rain and the "Thunders" or "Thunderbirds" for many upper Plains indigenous peoples, and the return of migratory birds and blooming native plants that mark the season for many others.

"Each spring, the Omaha Tribe, as well as other tribes in this region, held Return of the Thunders ceremonies,” said Sans Souci, educator and event coordinator. “After the first big thunderstorm, often in April, the Thunders would raise their voices to wake up all of creation. Right after, we see the trees blossom and the grass green and birds return.

"This is our Native New Year and time to begin again," Sans Souci continued. "This is a family event to honor this time of spring, and we would love to share our Native voices and culture with the community. Everyone is welcome."

Starting at 2 p.m., the Raptor Conservation Alliance will host a live raptor presentation inside the Indian Center. At 3 p.m., the Many Moccasins Dance Troupe will perform and educate about Native American dances of the upper Plains and their important traditions. Oscar Rios Pohirieth will perform his indigenous music from South America later in the afternoon, with Native American speakers sprinkled throughout the event.

Indian tacos will be available to purchase throughout the day, and local artists and vendors will have booths all around the grounds, selling arts and crafts and providing kid-friendly activities on the arts, birds and nature.

The event is free. Funding is provided by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

For more information, visit springcreek.audubon.org/events or email scp@audubon.org.