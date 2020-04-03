Retired NWU music professor Wyman honored

Wyman is active as a clinician and guest conductor. In 2015, he appeared at the Festival of the Aegean in Greece, where he served as Principal Guest Choral Conductor. He has served as a grants reviewer for the Nebraska Arts Council and the South Dakota Arts Council, as well as a contest adjudicator in Ohio, Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Oklahoma and Missouri.

In addition to the Nebraska Wesleyan choral ensembles, Wyman served for 41 years as Director of Music at Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln, and for 25 years as Artistic Director/Conductor of the Lincoln Choral Artists. He is a Board of Directors member of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Nebraska Auditions Committee and the Lincoln Boys Choir.

Wyman has conducted the NWU Choir frequently on ACDA state convention programs as well as 10 regional and national conventions. The University Choir also appeared frequently on MENC state and regional convention programs as well as programs for regional AGO and OAKE conventions. The choir has undertaken annual concert tours throughout the U.S. as well as 10 international concert tours in South America, east and west Europe, Estonia, Sweden, Russia, east Asia, Great Britain and Ireland.