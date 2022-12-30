Resolve to experience something new in 2023

2023 will be an historic year for performing arts in Lincoln, including performances by some of the world’s top artists and ensembles.

With so many events to choose from, deciding which ones to attend can be a daunting task! Following are some upcoming shows that offer experiences in a variety of genres at the Lied Center for Performing Arts:

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Saturday, Jan. 21

This concert is a must-see for Broadway lovers, including songs from Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell’s illustrious career and beyond. The New York Times says he’s “in a class by himself as a Broadway leading man,” the Los Angeles Times declares him “the American musical’s most charismatic leading man” and the Washington Post calls him “the king of Broadway.” The evening will include music from “Les Miserables,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Ragtime” and many more.

On Your Feet!

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28

“On Your Feet!” is the all-new musical based on the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, featuring some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” About the exhilarating production that chronicles her life, Gloria Estefan says, “Music was the biggest thing that got us through our life, and hopefully our music can inspire other people as well.”

Ajijaak on Turtle Island

Thursday, March 9

Told with spectacular puppets designed and created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop (“Muppets,” “Sesame Street”) as well as music, traditional dances, animations and kites, “Ajijaak on Turtle Island” is a powerful and engaging story about the journey of a young whooping crane. After becoming separated from her family, Ajijaak must make her first migration on her own, finding her voice and her chosen family as she meets the unforgettable people and animals who live on her route. This family-friendly production is produced by IBEX Puppetry and created by visionary puppet artist Heather Henson, daughter of Jim Henson.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre

Tuesday, March 21

Considered by many the top modern dance company in the nation, Alvin Ailey American Dance Company returns to the Lied Center to present such classics as their revered masterpiece, “Revelations.” Designated by Congress as “a vital American cultural ambassador to the world” that celebrates the uniqueness of the African-American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of the American modern dance heritage, Ailey has been called “change-your-life good” by NBC’s “The Today Show.” In terms of unparalleled artistry, athletic strength and boundless passion, nothing beats Ailey.

American Ballet Theatre: Giselle

Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2-3

American Ballet Theatre’s special relationship with the Lied Center celebrates another milestone this May when the full company of nearly 100 dancers travels to Lincoln to present the achingly beautiful “Giselle.” Considered a quintessential tale of unrequited love, heartbreaking loss and triumphant forgiveness, “Giselle” made its world premiere in Paris in 1841 and remains a timeless favorite.

This spectacular production is the latest in a series of historic moments with American Ballet Theatre at the Lied Center, including the 2018 presentation of the masterwork “Firebird” with ballet superstar Misty Copeland in the title role, and the 2021 “ABT Across America” presentation in Lincoln’s Pioneers Park that drew a crowd of more than 6,000 people and earned national media attention.

For more information and tickets to all events, see liedcenter.org.