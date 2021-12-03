ResCare Community Living donates $5,000 to Food Bank

To help address hunger this holiday season, ResCare Community Living of Nebraska/Community Alternatives Nebraska is donating $5,000 to the Food Bank of Lincoln. ResCare employees will also be volunteering at the Food Bank of Lincoln to distribute meals and food items to those in need.

As communities across the U.S. continue to experience challenges related to rising food costs, supply chain issues and unemployment, food banks have become even more of a necessity.

ResCare provides much-needed care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in Nebraska.

“We’re glad we can help our community by supporting the Food Bank of Lincoln," said Travis Jacobs, executive director of ResCare Community Living in Nebraska. "They’re doing great things every day to ensure so many people receive meals. We can’t thank them enough for their continual efforts and commitment to ending hunger in and around Lincoln.”