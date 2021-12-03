ResCare Community Living donates $5,000 to Food Bank

To help address hunger this holiday season, ResCare Community Living of Nebraska/Community Alternatives Nebraska is donating $5,000 to the Food Bank of Lincoln. ResCare employees will also be volunteering at the Food Bank of Lincoln to distribute meals and food items to those in need.
As communities across the U.S. continue to experience challenges related to rising food costs, supply chain issues and unemployment, food banks have become even more of a necessity.
ResCare provides much-needed care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in Nebraska.
“We’re glad we can help our community by supporting the Food Bank of Lincoln," said Travis Jacobs, executive director of ResCare Community Living in Nebraska. "They’re doing great things every day to ensure so many people receive meals. We can’t thank them enough for their continual efforts and commitment to ending hunger in and around Lincoln.”
“The Food Bank of Lincoln is grateful for ResCare Community Living’s commitment to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Food Bank of Lincoln President and CEO Michaella Kumke. “We share in ResCare’s standard of service with dignity. We are grateful for their generous $5,000 gift, which will help us raise our response to hunger and ensure all neighbors, regardless of ability, who face hunger and food insecurity, will have access to essential food they need to thrive.”
Food Bank of Lincoln supplies food to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and faith-based organizations that serve food-insecure Nebraska residents. The nonprofit supplements this work with outreach programs that provide direct food assistance, educate the public on the importance of good nutrition and fight hunger through innovative means.
ResCare Community Living, which has 82 operations across the country, has committed to donate over $400,000 to local food banks before the end of the year.