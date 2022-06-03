'Rent' opens Thursday at TADA

The musical "Rent" will open Thursday, June 9, and continue Thursdays through Sundays through June 26 at the TADA Theater, 701 P St. Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m.

Written and composed by Jonathan Larson, whose autobiographical musical "Tick-Tick Boom" was recently adapted for the critically acclaimed award-winning production on Netflix, "Rent" is a Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning theatrical production that follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.

It has become more than a musical – it’s a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. For a quarter of a century, "Rent" has inspired theater patrons to choose love over fear and to live without regret.

For tickets, visit www.tadatheatre.info.

