Rembolt Ludtke partners with Parks and Rec

  • Updated
Tim Clare and team members paint picnic tables

Rembolt Ludtke attorney Tim Clare and fellow team members paint picnic tables in June at Mahoney Park.

One of the gems in our community is our parks. The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department encourages Lincoln businesses, organizations and individuals to volunteer at its 133 parks and numerous programs, and law firm Rembolt Ludtke was among those to accept the challenge.

On June 17, Rembolt Ludtke closed its offices for the day, and its 50-plus team members came together to repaint picnic benches across multiple parks throughout the city. One of the firm’s core values is “collaboration,” and the firm saw this volunteer opportunity as a chance to foster collaboration internally and externally.

“Our community is better, our businesses are better, our lives are better when we collaborate,” said Rembolt Ludtke CEO Tara Paulson. “Collaboration improves the way our teams work together and solve problems, leading to more innovation, efficiencies, increased success and improved communication. This volunteer project presented the perfect opportunity for us to collaborate with our fellow team members and Lincoln Parks and Rec, and give back to our community at the same time.”

“Thank you to the entire Rembolt Ludtke team,” said Maggie Stuckey-Ross, director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation. “We are grateful for your commitment to bettering our community through Lincoln Parks and Recreation.”

For more information about Rembolt Ludtke, visit remboltlawfirm.com. For more details about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

