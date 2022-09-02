RELIGION NOTES Sept. 3-11 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Transitions -- 6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 7, class led by Marilyn Moore, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Electronic recycling event -- 8:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 11, community electronic recycling event (no TVs or microwaves) planned as part of a full morning of special Season of Creation events sponsored by the Climate Action Team and Sustainable Living Ministry, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Praisefest -- 5-7 p.m. Sept. 11, community event with live music, food and family-friendly activities, First Christian Church parking lot, 17th and K streets.
Saint Paul @ Five — 5 p.m. Sundays, new evening worship service, St. Paul United Methodist Church chapel, 1144 M St.
