RELIGION NOTES Sept. 24-Oct. 2 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Postcards from Lincoln -- 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Sept. 26), weekly series featuring Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Abendmusik at First-Plymouth -- 4 p.m. Sept. 25, "We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace" features soothing instruments and voices, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Stories of inspiration -- 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25, presentation by Diane Gubbels, designer and applique artist, St. Benedict Center, Schuyler

Bless animals and autos -- 4 p.m. Oct. 2, Rev. Robert Magoola will bless animals in carriers or on leashes and cars in the adjacent parking lot, St. Mark's on the Campus, 1309 R St.

Medical debt and health care inequities forum -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12, educational series of conversations, panels and workshops, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Saint Paul @ Five — 5 p.m. Sundays, new evening worship service, St. Paul United Methodist Church chapel, 1144 M St.

ONLINE EVENTS

Unique Dynamics of Grief -- 7 p.m. Sept. 26, monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever, tabitha.org