RELIGION NOTES Sept. 17-25 List of worship services and events

IN-PERSON EVENTS
Transitions -- 6 p.m. Wednesdays, class led by Marilyn Moore, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Postcards from Lincoln -- 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Sept. 26), weekly series featuring Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Negro spirituals -- 4 p.m. Sept. 18, free recital featuring Limmie Pulliam and Mark Markham, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Arts for the Soul Music & Fine Arts Series -- 7 p.m. Sept. 18, concert featuring soprano Lauren Jelencovich, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
Pet memorial service -- 1 p.m. Sept. 18, for anyone who lost a pet in the past year, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Abendmusik at First-Plymouth -- 4 p.m. Sept. 25, "We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace" features soothing instruments and voices, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Medical debt and health care inequities forum -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12, educational series of conversations, panels and workshops, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Saint Paul @ Five — 5 p.m. Sundays, new evening worship service, St. Paul United Methodist Church chapel, 1144 M St.
