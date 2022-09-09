RELIGION NOTES Sept. 10-18 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Transitions -- 6 p.m. Wednesdays, class led by Marilyn Moore, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Allyance -- 4 p.m. Sept. 10, LGBTQ+ event for teens and young adults, Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St.

Electronic recycling event -- 8:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 11, community electronic recycling event (no TVs or microwaves) planned as part of a full morning of special Season of Creation events sponsored by the Climate Action Team and Sustainable Living Ministry, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Praisefest -- 5-7 p.m. Sept. 11, community event with live music, food and family-friendly activities, First Christian Church parking lot, 17th and K streets.

Postcards from Lincoln -- 7 p.m. alternating Mondays beginning Sept. 12, weekly series featuring Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

QPR gatekeeper training -- 7 p.m. Sept. 13, free class to train people to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone for help, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Arts for the Soul Music & Fine Arts Series -- 7 p.m. Sept. 18, concert featuring soprano Lauren Jelencovich, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

Saint Paul @ Five — 5 p.m. Sundays, new evening worship service, St. Paul United Methodist Church chapel, 1144 M St.