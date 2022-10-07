RELIGION NOTES Oct. 8-17 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Spay-ghetti and No Balls Dinner & Desert Auction -- 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8, benefit for LAA, Lincoln's pet food bank and spay/neuter program, Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.

Fall Fest -- 2-6 p.m. Oct. 9, family-friendly activities, Fellowship Community Church, 8451 Eagle Crest Road.

CROP walk -- 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 9, 3-mile walk with registration beginning at 1 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.

Postcards from Lincoln -- 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Oct. 10), weekly series featuring Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Hearing loops and bluetooth technology education meeting -- 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12, featuring audiologist Juliette Sterkens, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

Medical debt and health care inequities forum -- 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Advocating for Health Care Equity, presented by Sarah Maresh and Ken Smith of Nebraska Appleseed, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Rebuilding when your relationship ends -- 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 9, free six-week workshop, call 402-476-7550 or email addie@firstplymouth.org to register, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Growing in Holiness and Daily Prayer -- Oct. 14-16, weekend retreat led by Jackie Sempek, register by calling 402-352-8819, St. Benedict Center, Schuyler.

Welcome new pastor -- 4-6 p.m. Oct. 15, meet the Rev. Jane Burns, Quinn Chapel African Methodist Church, Ninth and C streets.