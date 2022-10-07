 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RELIGION NOTES Oct. 8-17 List of worship services and events

  • 0
NewsVu: Check out the Journal Star's event calendar

LOOK: To view more events or to add your event to our online calendar, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

 

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Spay-ghetti and No Balls Dinner & Desert Auction -- 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8, benefit for LAA, Lincoln's pet food bank and spay/neuter program, Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.

Fall Fest -- 2-6 p.m. Oct. 9, family-friendly activities, Fellowship Community Church, 8451 Eagle Crest Road.

CROP walk -- 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 9, 3-mile walk with registration beginning at 1 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.

Postcards from Lincoln -- 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Oct. 10), weekly series featuring Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

People are also reading…

Hearing loops and bluetooth technology education meeting -- 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12, featuring audiologist Juliette Sterkens, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

Medical debt and health care inequities forum -- 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Advocating for Health Care Equity, presented by Sarah Maresh and Ken Smith of Nebraska Appleseed, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Rebuilding when your relationship ends -- 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 9, free six-week workshop, call 402-476-7550 or email addie@firstplymouth.org to register, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Growing in Holiness and Daily Prayer -- Oct. 14-16, weekend retreat led by Jackie Sempek, register by calling 402-352-8819, St. Benedict Center, Schuyler.

Welcome new pastor -- 4-6 p.m. Oct. 15, meet the Rev. Jane Burns, Quinn Chapel African Methodist Church, Ninth and C streets.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News