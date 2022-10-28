 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION NOTES Oct. 29-Nov. 6 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

 

IN-PERSON EVENTS

"A Celebration of Fall Festivities" -- 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30, opening concert by Lincoln Choral Artists joined by Sing Omaha Boys' and Girls' choirs, $20 adults, $16 seniors, $12 students at lincolnchoralartists.org, First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

Trunk or Treat Night -- 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 30, family event in church parking lot, American Lutheran Church, 4200 Vine St.

Shining the light of Jesus into the Darkness -- 6-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Bible-themed Trunk or Treat event, Word of Life Lutheran Church, 200 Fletcher Ave.

Rebuilding when your relationship ends -- 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 9 (next Nov. 2), free six-week workshop, call 402-476-7550 or email addie@firstplymouth.org to register, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Arts for the Soul -- 7 p.m. Nov. 3, concert featuring Seraph Brass Quintet, tickets $5-$20, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

First Friday concert series -- Noon Nov. 4, free concert by pianist Mark Valenti, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

"American Salute" -- 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Seward United Methodist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St., Seward; 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.; concert featuring Nebraska Brass, season pass available.

Postcards from Lincoln -- 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Nov. 7), weekly series with Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

ONLINE EVENTS

Electricity generation and public policy -- 7 p.m. Nov. 3, overview of electricity generation in Nebraska sponsored by First-Plymouth Climate Action Team, Zoom links and details at firstplymouth.org/CAT.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

