RELIGION NOTES Oct. 22-30 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Fall craft fair -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 47 craft vendors, $5 admission or two cans of food to benefit St. Mark's Food Pantry, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

The LeFevre Quartet -- 6-10 p.m. Oct. 22, gospel music concert, Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4801 A St.

"More than a Number" -- 10:15 a.m. Oct. 23, Anastasis Theatre Co. presentation of play inspired by and created in collaboration with residents of state prison system, reserve free tickets at eventbrite.com, Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St.

Pulled pork BBQ -- 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 23, fellowship meal with drive-thru option, $10 adults, $5 children, First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkstone St., Waverly.

Conversation of poverty and politics -- 11 a.m. Oct. 24, discussion led by Rev. David Beckmann, president emeritus of Bread for the World, lunch reservations at davidjlux@gmail.com or 402-770-3453, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Postcards from Lincoln -- 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Oct. 24), weekly series with Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Halloween block party -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, kids and families of all ages invited for dinner, games and candy, collecting food items for Thanksgiving bags, First-Plymouth Church east parking lot, 2000 D St.

Rebuilding when your relationship ends -- 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 9, free six-week workshop, call 402-476-7550 or email addie@firstplymouth.org to register, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Soul Art: Mandalas -- 6 p.m. Oct. 26, the Rev. Jane Florence leads workshop to design your own mandala, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Creative praying with the Saint John's Bible workshop -- Oct. 29, one-day retreat led by artist Glenda Dietrich Moore, register at St.BenedictCenter.com, St. Benedict Center, Schuyler.

"A Celebration of Fall Festivities" -- 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30, opening concert by Lincoln Choral Artists joined by Sing Omaha Boys' and Girls' choirs, $20 adults, $16 seniors, $12 students at lincolnchoralartists.org, First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

ONLINE EVENTS

Unique dynamics of grief -- 7-8 p.m. Oct. 24, monthly support group by Tabitha for those facing challenges of grief, register by calling 402-486-8506 or go to tabitha.org.