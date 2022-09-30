RELIGION NOTES Oct. 1-9 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Postcards from Lincoln -- 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Oct. 10), weekly series featuring Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Church Craft Fair -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 1, 40 vendors, lunch available, North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive

Fall Festival -- noon-3 p.m. Oct. 2, food including chili cookoff, activities, animal blessing and live music, First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

"It's the Gospel" piano duet -- 4 p.m. Oct. 2, presented by Patty Niemann and Diane Worrell, fundraiser for Eastridge Food Pantry (food and personal care items accepted), Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive

Bless animals and autos -- 4 p.m. Oct. 2, Rev. Robert Magoola will bless animals in carriers or on leashes and cars in the adjacent parking lot, St. Mark's on the Campus, 1309 R St.

Rebuilding when your relationship ends -- 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5 through Nov. 9, free six-week workshop, call 402-476-7550 or email addie@firstplymouth.org to register, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

First Friday Music and Art Series -- noon Oct. 7, featuring flute choir ensemble Coro di Flauti, free, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.