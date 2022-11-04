 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION NOTES Nov. 5-13 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

 

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Peter and Vote -- 9 a.m. Nov. 6, live music featuring Peter Furler, Elevate, 8251 Pioneers Blvd.

Nebraska Brass -- 3 p.m. Nov. 6, concert featuring music of American composers, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

Postcards from Lincoln -- 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Nov. 7), weekly series with Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

David Phelps -- 7 p.m. Nov. 12, concert featuring Christian singer, songwriter and vocal arranger, Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St.

ONLINE EVENTS

Key questions on solar -- 7 p.m. Nov. 10, overview sponsored by First-Plymouth Climate Action Team, Zoom links and details at firstplymouth.org/CAT.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

