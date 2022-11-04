RELIGION NOTES Nov. 5-13 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Peter and Vote -- 9 a.m. Nov. 6, live music featuring Peter Furler, Elevate, 8251 Pioneers Blvd.
Nebraska Brass -- 3 p.m. Nov. 6, concert featuring music of American composers, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.
Postcards from Lincoln -- 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Nov. 7), weekly series with Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
David Phelps -- 7 p.m. Nov. 12, concert featuring Christian singer, songwriter and vocal arranger, Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St.
- At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
- McKewon: Making sense of the sudden jolt in Trev Alberts’ quiet coaching search
- Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
- Lincoln driver in Randolph Street crash that killed 6 was drunk, police say
- In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
- Downtown Lincoln bar changing hands after four decades, new owners say neighborhood vibe will continue
- How Nebraska hitter Whitney Lauenstein went from Waverly JV to all-Big Ten contender
- LPS administrator goes on paid leave, spurring shake-up in human resources
- Motorcyclist dies in crash after avoiding Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after she left wallet in Costco food court, police say
- Editorial, 10/30: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska
- Nebraska drops to season-low in national poll after loss to Wisconsin
- Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
- Why new Husker commit Laney Choboy flipped from Minnesota to Nebraska
- Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege
ONLINE EVENTS
Key questions on solar -- 7 p.m. Nov. 10, overview sponsored by First-Plymouth Climate Action Team, Zoom links and details at firstplymouth.org/CAT.
Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!