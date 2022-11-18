RELIGION NOTES Nov. 19-27 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Greek holiday bake sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19, authentic Greek pastries, cookies and breads, Annunciation Church, 950 N. 63rd St.
“Once Upon a Leprechaun” — 2 p.m. Nov. 19, youth musical dinner theatre, tickets at firstplymouth.org/musical, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Community Interfaith Thanksgiving service — 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20, all faiths welcome, dessert reception to follow, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3000 Old Cheney Road.
Postcards from Lincoln — 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Nov. 21), series with Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Community sing — 4 p.m. Nov. 27, begin the holiday season with Abendmusik’s annual “Messiah” sing-along, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Christmas on the Hill — Nov. 27-Dec. 11, craft show featuring homemade work of over 50 venders, open weekends 10 a.m.-7 p.m., weekdays 2-6:30 p.m., St. Benedict Center, Schuyler.
