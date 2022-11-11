 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RELIGION NOTES Nov. 12-20 List of worship services and events

  • 0

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

David Phelps — 7 p.m. Nov. 12, concert featuring Christian singer, songwriter and vocal arranger, Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St.

Lincoln organ showcase — 4 p.m. Nov. 13, featuring James Kealey, Church of the Holy Trinity Episcopal, 6001 A St.

Ancient Compline worship — 7 p.m. Nov. 13, candlelight and music worship, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Hope for the Holidays — 4 p.m. Nov. 14, seminar to help grievers through the holiday season, register at Tabitha.org/hospice/bereavement, Tabitha, 4720 Randolph St.

“Once Upon a Leprechaun” — 6 p.m. Nov. 18 and 2 p.m. Nov. 19, youth musical dinner theatre, tickets at firstplymouth.org/musical, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

People are also reading…

Contemplative prayer retreat — Nov. 18-20, retreat for those who have begun the practice of non-conceptual prayer, register at StBenedictCenter.com, Saint Benedict Center, Schuyler.

Community Interfaith Thanksgiving service — 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20, all faiths welcome, dessert reception to follow, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3000 Old Cheney Road.

Postcards from Lincoln — 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Nov. 21), series with Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your credit score

Your credit score

When a lender helps prepare our clients to purchase a home, one of the first things they do is check your FICO credit scores. FICO has three d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News