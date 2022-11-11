RELIGION NOTES Nov. 12-20 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

David Phelps — 7 p.m. Nov. 12, concert featuring Christian singer, songwriter and vocal arranger, Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St.

Lincoln organ showcase — 4 p.m. Nov. 13, featuring James Kealey, Church of the Holy Trinity Episcopal, 6001 A St.

Ancient Compline worship — 7 p.m. Nov. 13, candlelight and music worship, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Hope for the Holidays — 4 p.m. Nov. 14, seminar to help grievers through the holiday season, register at Tabitha.org/hospice/bereavement, Tabitha, 4720 Randolph St.

“Once Upon a Leprechaun” — 6 p.m. Nov. 18 and 2 p.m. Nov. 19, youth musical dinner theatre, tickets at firstplymouth.org/musical, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Contemplative prayer retreat — Nov. 18-20, retreat for those who have begun the practice of non-conceptual prayer, register at StBenedictCenter.com, Saint Benedict Center, Schuyler.

Community Interfaith Thanksgiving service — 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20, all faiths welcome, dessert reception to follow, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3000 Old Cheney Road.

Postcards from Lincoln — 7 p.m. alternating Mondays (next Nov. 21), series with Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull featuring the history of Lincoln, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.