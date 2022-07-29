RELIGION NOTES July 30-August 7 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
St. Luke Community Garden Sharing Table — 9:45-10:45 a.m. Sundays, produce is available for anyone in need, while supplies last, 1621 Superior St. Stlukelincoln.org/garden.
Garden party and ice cream social -- 4-7 p.m. July 31, community event featuring live music, activities for all ages and an art demonstration, freewill donations welcome, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 84th and South streets.
Back-to-school backpack blessing and party -- 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 7, community event featuring live music, food and inspiring message, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
