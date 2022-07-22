RELIGION NOTES July 23-31 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
Summer courtyard worship -- 5:30-7 p.m. July 27, community event featuring live music, food and inspiring message, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Brent Vernon concert -- 7 p.m. July 28, live concert featuring singer-songwriter and ventriloquist, free-will offering, Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
Garden party and ice cream social -- 4-7 p.m. July 31, community event featuring live music, activities for all ages and an art demonstration, free-will donations welcome, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 84th and South streets.
Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.
