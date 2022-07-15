RELIGION NOTES July 16-24 List of worship services and events

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — July 18-22, Dinosaurs. These camps for kids ages 3-7 are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.