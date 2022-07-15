 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION NOTES July 16-24 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

 

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Summer Courtyard Party -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 17, live music, free food and message from Rev. Jim Keck, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS AT CHURCH

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — July 18-22, Dinosaurs. These camps for kids ages 3-7 are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL AT WORD OF LIFE CHURCH — 9-11 a.m. July 18-21, Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus. Registration open for ages 3-10 at wordoflifelincoln.org.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

