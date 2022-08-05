 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION NOTES Aug. 6-14 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

 

IN-PERSON EVENTS

St. Luke Community Garden Sharing Table — 9:45-10:45 a.m. Sundays, produce is available for anyone in need, while supplies last, 1621 Superior St. Stlukelincoln.org/garden.

Back-to-school backpack blessing and party — 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 7, community event featuring live music, food and inspiring message, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Free school physicals — 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 13, sponsored by Southwood Lutheran Church through Clinic With a Heart, 1701 S. 17th St. Appointments available at clinicwithaheart.org.

Community yard sale — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 13, New Visions United Methodist Church, 1610 S. 11th St.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

