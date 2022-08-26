RELIGION NOTES Aug. 27-Sept. 4 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
End of Summer Bash -- 6 p.m. Aug. 27, lawn party with free food, drinks, ice cream and balloons, entertainment by The String Beans, St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2325 S. 24th St.
Lamentation service and grief discussion group -- 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Nebraska Religious Council for Reproductive Freedom will host event to support those in grief, traumatized and hurt by recent events, Unitarian Church of Lincoln, 6300 A St.
St. Luke Community Garden Sharing Table — 9:45-10:45 a.m. Sundays, produce is available for anyone in need, while supplies last, 1621 Superior St. Stlukelincoln.org/garden.
Saint Paul @ Five — 5 p.m. Sundays beginning Aug. 21, new evening worship service, St. Paul United Methodist Church chapel, 1144 M St.
ONLINE EVENTS
Nebraska Benedictine Oblate informational meeting — 7 p.m. Aug. 28. Benedictine Oblates are Christian men and women of all denominations who are interested in enriching their Christian way of life. Contact Carol Olson for information and a Zoom invitation at 402-440-5214 or carol.olson@nebraskabenedictineoblates.org
