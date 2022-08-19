RELIGION NOTES Aug. 20-28 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

St. Luke Community Garden Sharing Table — 9:45-10:45 a.m. Sundays, produce is available for anyone in need, while supplies last, 1621 Superior St. Stlukelincoln.org/garden.

Game Night at New Visions UMC — 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20, free game night and social hour focused on the game Ticket to Ride, New Visions United Methodist Church, 11th and Garfield streets.

Lincoln Lutheran Choir Retreat — 2-5 p.m. Aug. 21, any singers interested in joining are encouraged to attend or to email lincolnlutheranchoir@gmail.com, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St.

Saint Paul @ Five — 5 p.m. Sundays beginning Aug. 21, new evening worship service, St. Paul United Methodist Church chapel, 1144 M St.

"Thrive not just Survive: How to Prepare for Care" — Presented by Michaela Williams of Eastmont, 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Discover when more senior care is needed, who can make up a person’s care team and how care can be paid for. Free and open to the public. Register at addie@firstplymouth.org.