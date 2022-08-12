RELIGION NOTES Aug. 13-21 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

St. Luke Community Garden Sharing Table — 9:45-10:45 a.m. Sundays, produce is available for anyone in need, while supplies last, 1621 Superior St. Stlukelincoln.org/garden.

Free school physicals — 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 13, sponsored by Southwood Lutheran Church through Clinic With a Heart, 1701 S. 17th St. Appointments available at clinicwithaheart.org.

Community yard sale — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 13, New Visions United Methodist Church, 1610 S. 11th St.

Journey to the Special Olympics USA Games -- 11:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 14, featuring medalist Haley Waggoner of Lincoln, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Family fun event -- 4 p.m. Aug. 14, games and giveaways, Lincoln Northside Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1800 N. 73rd St.

Bridges to Hope fundraiser -- 7 p.m. Aug. 19, concert featuring Ben Fuller, Christ Lincoln, 4325 Sumner St.

Game Night at New Visions UMC -- 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20, free game night and social hour focused on the game Ticket to Ride, New Visions United Methodist Church, 11th and Garfield streets.

Lincoln Lutheran Choir Retreat -- 2-5 p.m. Aug. 21, any singers interested in joining are encouraged to attend or to email lincolnlutheranchoir@gmail.com, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St.