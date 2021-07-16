Registration opens for Parks and Rec fall team sports

• Youth NFL flag football – Five-on-five coed play is offered for children in kindergarten through eighth grade (as of the 2021-22 school year). Games are played on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lewis or Densmore fields. Registration fees through July 19 are $85 for the first child and $80 for each additional child in the same family. Late registration fees from July 20-26 are $95 for the first child and $90 for each additional child in the same family. Need-based scholarships are available.