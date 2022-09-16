Registration open for Parks and Rec winter team sports

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for winter team sports including adult and youth basketball.

Adult leagues are for those age 18 and older and out of high school. Youth basketball leagues and the skills clinic are for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Online registration is available at www.teamsideline.com/lincolnne. Registrations and fees may also be delivered or mailed to the Team Sports Office, 3131 O St., Suite 300, Lincoln, NE, 68510.

The winter leagues are as follows:

• Adult basketball – Men’s competitive and recreational games are played Monday through Thursday, and women’s open division games are played on Wednesdays. The eight-game season and double elimination tournament is played November through March with no games over holiday break. Regular team registration is $498, and the deadline is Oct. 9. Late team registration is $520 from Oct. 10-16.

• Jr.NBA Youth Basketball League – The seven-game season runs from Dec. 2 to Feb. 5. Special events and a Jr.NBA skills challenge are scheduled for week eight. Games are played on Friday nights and Saturday mornings at Belmont and Calvert Recreation Centers with weekly practices. Girls and boys divisions are offered for players age kindergarten/first grade and second/third grade. Players age fourth and fifth grade will play in co-ed divisions.

The deadline for regular registration is Oct. 17. Fees are $85/first child and $80/each additional child in the same family. Late registration is Oct. 18-24. Fees are $95/first child and $90/each additional child in same family. Fee includes an official Jr. NBA/WNBA youth reversible game jersey.

• Jr.NBA Youth Basketball Camp – The one-day Jr.NBA Youth Basketball Camp will take place Oct. 22 at Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St., and Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., depending on the age of the participants. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. for check-in, and the camp concludes at 3 p.m. The camp will include individual and teamwork skills, team concepts and scrimmages. Parents may register online or in person until Oct. 10 for $65 per child. Each participant receives a basketball. For more information about youth team sports, contact Jay Jacox at 402-441-7892 or jjacox@lincoln.ne.gov.

For more information about adult and youth team sports, call 402-441-7892 or visit teamsideline.com/lincolnne. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.