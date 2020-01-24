Registration open for Parks and Rec summer camps

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites families to register now for summer day camps that begin in May and Pioneers Park Nature Center camps that begin in June.
City summer camps are offered Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, Aug. 7. Summer camps are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and cost $139 per child per five-day week, and $112 per four-day week (May 26-29 and June 29 through July 2 sessions only). Costs include a $13 non-refundable enrollment fee. Elementary and middle school-age children may be registered for the entire summer or on a week-to-week basis. Register and pay online at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: summer day camp) or contact the camp location.
The summer camps focus on creating fun memories, exploring and experiencing new adventures, making friends and celebrating being a kid. Activities include swimming, archery, tennis, canoeing, open play, gardening, nature walks, field trips to museums and zoos, and yoga lessons provided by certified instructors. Camps are offered at these locations:
• Air Park Neighborhood Center, 3720 NW 46th St., 402-441-7876;
• Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., 402-441-6789;
• Bethany Park, Cotner Boulevard and Vine Street, 402-441-7952;
• Calvert Community Center, 4500 Stockwell St., 402-441-8480;
• Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954; and
• McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd., 402-441-7952.
Scholarships to these camps are available for those who meet income guidelines. Scholarship applications are available at all recreation centers, the Playground Office at 1225 F St., and at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: scholarship). All programs, except Irving and Bethany, accept Title XX, the State of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Child Care Subsidy Program. For eligibility information, call 800-383-4278 or visit accessnebraska.ne.gov.
As part of the Summer Food Program, breakfast and lunch will be served at all locations except Bethany and Irving. Information about adaptive camps for individuals with special needs will be announced this spring. For more information, call the Easterday Recreation Center at 402-441-7877.
Pioneers Park Nature Center (PPNC) camps are offered from June 1 through July 31 (except June 29 to July 3 when no camps are offered). Camps are open to children ages 3 to 17 and use the outdoors to inspire curiosity and build an understanding of others and of their surroundings.
Three nature camps are offered:
• Discovery (ages 3-6) – June 1-July 16, from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The fee is $90 per child per session.
• Explorers (ages 6-13) – June 8-July 31, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee is $190 per child per session. Extended hours are available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Navigators (ages 14-17) – June 1-5, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee is $160 per child.
For more information on nature camp fees and themes, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: nature camps), call 402-441-7895 or email naturecenter@lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.