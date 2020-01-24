Registration open for Parks and Rec summer camps

• Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954; and

• McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd., 402-441-7952.

Scholarships to these camps are available for those who meet income guidelines. Scholarship applications are available at all recreation centers, the Playground Office at 1225 F St., and at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: scholarship). All programs, except Irving and Bethany, accept Title XX, the State of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Child Care Subsidy Program. For eligibility information, call 800-383-4278 or visit accessnebraska.ne.gov.

As part of the Summer Food Program, breakfast and lunch will be served at all locations except Bethany and Irving. Information about adaptive camps for individuals with special needs will be announced this spring. For more information, call the Easterday Recreation Center at 402-441-7877.

Pioneers Park Nature Center (PPNC) camps are offered from June 1 through July 31 (except June 29 to July 3 when no camps are offered). Camps are open to children ages 3 to 17 and use the outdoors to inspire curiosity and build an understanding of others and of their surroundings.

Three nature camps are offered: