Registration open for Husker Fans Salute the Troops weekend

The Husker Fans Salute the Troops Foundation is committed to salute, serve and support veterans and active military personnel, to ensure that every person with military ties in Nebraska and surrounding communities feels respected and appreciated for their service and hopeful for the future.

Since 2008, Husker Salute has hosted a weekend of praise, pampering and preparation for Nebraska veterans and military families at basically no cost for approximately 100 military families. Programming includes an inspirational keynote speaker and fun, free, family-orientated activities. Attendees will receive free hotel accommodations, three complimentary meals and a tour of Husker athletic facilities as permitted.

Registration to attend the 2022 Husker Fans Salute the Troops weekend is now open. Any active or retired members of all branches of the U.S. military who have not previously attended the event may register at this time. This year’s event takes place the weekend of Nov. 12, when the Nebraska football team plays at Michigan. Individuals can register online at http://www.huskersalute.org. First-time registrants are asked to pay a $40 non-refundable registration fee to hold their family reservation. Registration for repeat attendees will open later.

On Saturday (Nov. 12), transportation will be provided to and from the campus for a private tour of the athletic facilities and Memorial Stadium. A watch party will follow at the hotel. The party will offer food, drinks, door prizes and special activities for the kids. On Sunday (Nov. 13), a brunch to honor our military men and women will feature a special guest speaker. Many great former Husker football players and other athletes will be present throughout the event.

The weekend cannot take place without the support of Husker fans everywhere. Husker Salute supporters ask you to consider visiting http://www.huskersalute.org and donating to the program. Any donation is appreciated. All donations to Husker Salute are tax deductible.

By providing essential stress-reducing solutions, the Husker Fans Salute the Troops Foundation focuses on making a long-lasting impact on the lives of veterans and active military personnel and their families. With genuine appreciation and dedicated support services, they strive to prepare veterans and active military to have successful everyday lives, providing each family hope for tomorrow and ultimately reducing PTSD and suicides in Nebraska and surrounding communities.