The Lincoln Commission on Human Rights (LCHR) will host the annual Civil Rights Conference Wednesday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Dr.

This year’s keynote speaker is Ryan Sallans, speaker and author on gender diversity and mental health awareness.

The conference will open with remarks from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at 8:30 a.m. and includes sessions on the following topics:

• Fair housing law;

• Employment discrimination law;

• Current events related to human rights;

• Ethics;

• Health and mental health care and equity;

• Education and equity; and

• Equitable data collection.

The conference will include presentation of the Gerald Henderson Human Rights Award, which honors a person, organization or group that has made significant achievements in promoting human rights in our community.

The $105 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and conference materials. Professional continuing education credits are being requested for this event.

For more information on the event, continuing education credits and online registration, see lincoln.ne.gov/crc2023, call 402-441-7625 or contact Francisca Beltran at fbeltran@lincoln.ne.gov. The registration deadline is April 11.

For more information on LCHR, visit humanrights.lincoln.ne.gov.