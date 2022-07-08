Register by July 22 for American Legion Auxiliary's 100th birthday party

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3 is celebrating 100 years of service to veterans, military and their families.

The ALA Lincoln Unit was chartered in 1922, and “Oh, how much we have learned about the needs of our veterans and their families over the years!” said Shirley Horstman, historian for ALA Unit 3.

In the spirit of Service, Not Self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad.

“For God and country, we advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security,” Horstman said. As examples, she noted that ALA Unit 3 provides annual scholarships, poppy and education programs.

American Legion Auxiliary units in all 50 states host Girls State for female high school students who have completed their junior year in high school and are interested in government and current events. Girls State is a week of learning that focuses on responsible citizenship, leadership, and love for God and country.

The public is invited to join ALA Unit 3 members at the unit’s 100th birthday party Saturday, Aug. 6, from 2-4 p.m. to find out what Unit 3 has done and how you can become part of this mission.

“Bring a friend, be ready to have some fun, enjoy refreshments and see how we support veterans,” Horstman said.

Attire from the 1920s or any decade is encouraged but optional. The party will take place at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 58th St. RSVP by July 22 by emailing 2luckybucky@gmail.com or calling Lynne at 402-464-1191 and leave a message.