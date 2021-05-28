Regional VA executive director to retire, interim director named

Prior to his current assignment, Burman served as medical center director for Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics (SORCC) in White City, Oregon, from February 2013 until March 2015. From May 2009 to February 2013, he was chief executive officer of the Heartland Surgical Specialty Hospital, a private-sector facility in Overland Park, Kansas. Burman served as chief executive officer for Pinnacle Healthcare in Crown Point, Indiana, from 2006 to 2008, and as CEO for Orthopedic Hospital of Oklahoma from August 2000 to November 2005.

Burman has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Trinity University in Texas, and a master’s degree in Health Administration from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

Kingston has served as associate director for patient care/nurse executive since August 1996. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a master’s in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and a doctorate of Nursing Practice from UNMC.

She has served on various VA committees including the National Whole Health Project Team, VA National Nurse Executive Council Nursing Workforce Workgroup, VISN 23 nurse executive representative to the VA National Nurse Executive Council, Patient Flow Collaborative, and VA National Commission on Nursing.