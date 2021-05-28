Regional VA executive director to retire, interim director named

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s B. Don Burman will retire as executive director of the health care organization on May 31, ending a six-year tenure.
Dr. Eileen Kingston, who currently serves as associate director for patient care/nurse executive, has been selected to serve as acting executive director of VA NWIHCS until a permanent executive director is named.
“I would like to express my deep gratitude and appreciation for the outstanding leadership Mr. Don Burman has provided,” said Robert P. McDivitt, executive director for VA Midwest Health Care Network (VISN 23), of which VA NWIHCS is a part. “I wish him all the best in retirement.”
Burman began his tenure at VA NWIHCS on March 24, 2015. A U.S. Air Force veteran with more than 28 years of experience in a variety of health care leadership positions within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and private enterprise, Burman oversaw numerous improvements across VA NWIHCS.
Those improvements included refurbishment of VA outpatient clinics in Holdrege, North Platte, Norfolk and Shenandoah, Iowa; construction of a new “super” community-based outpatient clinic in Lincoln; and construction of a new ambulatory care center, Fisher House, and multi-story parking garage at the Omaha VA Medical Center campus.
The new $86 million ambulatory care center, which opened in August 2020, was the first VA medical facility ever built with a combination of federal and private funds, made possible by the CHIP-IN For Veterans Act of 2016.
Prior to his current assignment, Burman served as medical center director for Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics (SORCC) in White City, Oregon, from February 2013 until March 2015. From May 2009 to February 2013, he was chief executive officer of the Heartland Surgical Specialty Hospital, a private-sector facility in Overland Park, Kansas. Burman served as chief executive officer for Pinnacle Healthcare in Crown Point, Indiana, from 2006 to 2008, and as CEO for Orthopedic Hospital of Oklahoma from August 2000 to November 2005.
Burman has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Trinity University in Texas, and a master’s degree in Health Administration from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.
Kingston has served as associate director for patient care/nurse executive since August 1996. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a master’s in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and a doctorate of Nursing Practice from UNMC.
She has served on various VA committees including the National Whole Health Project Team, VA National Nurse Executive Council Nursing Workforce Workgroup, VISN 23 nurse executive representative to the VA National Nurse Executive Council, Patient Flow Collaborative, and VA National Commission on Nursing.
Recently, she has led the Whole Health Wellness initiative within the VA NWIHCS and co-chairs the VISN 23 Whole Health Subcommittee of the Health Care Delivery Committee. She has also served on past assignments as interim director for the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and the VA NWIHCS.
“Doctor Kingston has a history of exceptional leadership throughout her career and will provide continuity of operations until a permanent selection is made,” said McDivitt.
VA NWIHCS is a Joint Commission-accredited, level-1C facility consisting of a tertiary medical center in Omaha, a VA Medical Center in Grand Island, a large “Super” Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Lincoln, and additional CBOCs in Norfolk, Bellevue, Holdrege, North Platte and Shenandoah, Iowa. VA NWIHCS is part of the VA Midwest Health Care Network (VISN 23). It serves an estimated veteran population of more than 150,000 in 101 counties in Nebraska, western Iowa, northern Kansas and northwestern Missouri.