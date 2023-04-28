Representatives from ECHO Collective and Catholic Social Services will present "The Refugee and Immigrant Experience in Lincoln" at 3 p.m. today in the First Presbyterian Church Great Hall, 840 S. 17th St.

ECHO Collective helps refugee and immigrant women overcome the barriers they face in rebuilding their lives in the United States. ECHO's programs focus on creating connections that surpass language, and their desire is to see every refugee and immigrant confidently call Lincoln “home.”

Catholic Social Services is one of the main resettlement agencies in Lincoln.

This event is presented by the Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series and is free and open to the public.