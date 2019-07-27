I have a never-ending way of complicating my own life. It’s not a conscious effort and it’s always unplanned – but it never fails to show up on a regular basis.
For example, I had a recurring habit of making periodic appointments with the skincare experts at a local spa, loving the pampering. Who doesn’t love being swaddled in fresh, crisp sheets, surrounded by someone giving you a soothing face massage and listening to the lull of soft, sleep-inducing music?
Later, however, I would find myself inevitably purchasing numerous components of a fairly involved daily routine of taking better care of my face. While the process may well have provided better skin and care, the lengthy practice of removing make-up, cleaning, toning, moisturizing and protecting my skin was just way too long. It became a process that soon became burdensome. The complicated, multi-step facial routine would inevitably lapse back into far less time-intensive and less expensive ways of caring for my face. I’d be willing to bet that no one noticed.
The same complications appeared when I would shop for additional pieces to my rather limited selection of clothing. I’d find a fabulous, well crafted, appropriately colored top that perfectly complimented the latest pair of slacks I’d bought. Sadly, I later became irritatingly disillusioned by the fact that it was 100% cotton and required starching to be stylishly stylish. I’d just added a fairly involved task to my wardrobe prep process. I also discovered that I’m simply not a fan of the chic, casual wrinkled look.
This “complicate-your-own-life” tendency began to creep into my food prep. I actually own a blender and super-duper electric mixer, but my desire to prepare recipes that are multi-faceted and quasi-stepped are waning. This is further complicated by the output of recipes that one generally finds, usually designed to feed six to eight people. As a single person, that means that I end up eating multiple (as in six or eight) meals of the same dish. No matter what dish I prepare and no matter how tasty it may be, being forced to eat that same thing multiple times to save it from going bad means that it gets pretty darned old pretty darned quickly. I can easily put that particular recipe into my, “Tastes Good, But…..” file.
I’ve also encountered the quandary of “way too much” in the grocery stores. Weekly, I casually stroll through the fruits and vegetables to restock my supplies, but find way too many pre-packaged containers of what appeals to me. Plastic bags of many apples greet me, and I find myself trying to figure out how to eat and/or use that many Granny Smiths in a week. While I absolutely love crisp green sugar snap peas, the package they come in means that my love for them quickly wanes as I attempt to snack on them until they’re gone.
I wonder if a want ad for a fellow Granny Smith-lover in the local paper would help?