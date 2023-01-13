 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recycle Holiday Lights Drive drop-offs extended at 2 locations

The 10th annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive ended citywide Jan. 10. Volunteers have been collecting final donations at local fire stations this week.

If you missed dropping off your holiday light strands, you have an extension through tomorrow, Jan. 15, at two collection sites: the Eastridge Elementary parking lot at 6245 L St., and the overflow parking lot south of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo at 2847 A St.

Watch for final results of this year's Recycle Holiday Lights Drive in next week's Neighborhood Extra.

