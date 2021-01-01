Recycle Holiday Lights Drive collects 7,560 pounds so far

A second load of holiday light donations, made over the last two weeks to the Eastridge Elementary School PTO's Recycle Holiday Lights Drive, was hauled Dec. 28 to Scrap Central Inc. in Omaha and weighed in at 2,300 pounds.

Scrap Central generously pays 35 cents per pound to this eighth annual recycling drive, so the current load's funds raised were $805.

The total weight of holiday lights collected to date was 7,560 pounds, and total funds raised to date were $2,646, said Angie Alesio, event coordinator.

This year, proceeds from the donations are distributed to benefit Eastridge Elementary PTO (50%), the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program (25%) and the Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm (25%).

"We still have over two weeks until the drive ends," Alesio said.

Donations may be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station, the Science Focus Program or Eastridge Elementary School.

Donations can be placed directly into a large collection container in the Eastridge Elementary parking lot at 6245 L St.

"We are so grateful to all the sponsors and donors," Alesio said. "Together, we are diverting so much waste from local landfills."

