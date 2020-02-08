5 receive Fretwell Outstanding Educator Awards

The Boy Scouts of America’s Salt Valley District-Cornhusker Council has awarded National Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Awards to five Lincoln educators.
Each educator nomination was made by students and verified by supervisors for their outstanding work to inspire students and showcase the Scout Oath and Law in their everyday work with youth. Each will be honored with a medallion, certificate and plaque today, Feb. 8, at the Salt Valley Awards Banquet.
The Fretwell award honorees are:
Bill Kechely, physical education/health teacher and coach for Scott Middle School.
Megan Stroup, music teacher for Zeman Elementary School.
Del Whitman, orchestra/strings teacher for Lux Middle School and East High School.
Kevin Naumann, principal at Saint Joseph Catholic School.
Pete Ferguson, Youth Development Team coordinator for Lincoln Public Schools.
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The BSA created the Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award to honor professionals in education who exemplify good character and inspire students to do likewise.
Fretwell, the award's namesake, was an early leader of the Scouting movement in the United States and a leading scholar in education, focusing on the value of extracurricular opportunity to improve education outcomes.