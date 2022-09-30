'Rebuilding: When Your Relationship Ends' workshop offered

First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets, offers a new workshop series called “Rebuilding: When Your Relationship Ends” from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 9.
The ending of a love relationship is the second-most stressful event in our lives. The pain and adjustment cannot be underestimated. We often feel alone in our experience. Come join with others the challenges and opportunities of your love ending. You are not alone.
The workshop series is free and open to everyone in all ages and stages of a relationship, past or present. Registration is required. Call 402-476-7550 or email addie@firstplymouth.org to register.
For more information, call 402-476-7565 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.