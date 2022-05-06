'Real in Itself' art show by Holz opens May 20 at Kiechel

"Real in Itself," a solo exhibition by Aaron Holz, will open with a reception Friday, May 20, from 5-9 p.m. at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

"I am constructing paintings that allow me to play with pattern, atmosphere and illusion without being bound by the tenants of representation," Holz said. "I want to let shape and color play off one another, giving the materiality of paint a distinct presence in the work."

Holz's paintings embrace the experimental character and complexity of early American modernists like Charles Scheeler and Ralf Blakelock, while providing a sensory experience of landscape from a contemporary viewpoint. The theme of this work is less specifically tied to a particular place, even though Cannonball, North Dakota, and Turtle Island are still present in the artist's mind for certain works, he said.

"Over the past year in the studio, I have been thinking of nations, flags, Walt Whitman, the central Great Plains, the high Plains of the west, the Missouri River, Wounded Knee, Bob Dylan, Jasper Johns, limits, failure, anxiety, hope, pleasure and geometry," Holz said.

The exhibition will be on display during regular gallery hours May 20-June 18. For more details, visit kiechelart.com, email gallery@kiechelart.com or call 402-420-9553.

