You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Raybould to speak at Lunch and Learn
View Comments

Raybould to speak at Lunch and Learn

{{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn event will feature “Women in Politics: Challenges and Opportunities,” presented by Jane Raybould, Lincoln City Council chairperson, at noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.

The public is welcome. Register by Jan. 6 at lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.

Jane Raybould

Jane Raybould
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News