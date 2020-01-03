Raybould to speak at Lunch and Learn

×
The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn event will feature “Women in Politics: Challenges and Opportunities,” presented by Jane Raybould, Lincoln City Council chairperson, at noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.
The public is welcome. Register by Jan. 6 at lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.
Mark Schwaninger
L Magazine editor
Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.
