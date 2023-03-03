A local support group for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide meets at 7 p.m. every first and third Monday (next meeting March 6) at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 40th and C streets.

Enter through the north door on the east side of the building, and walk up the stairs to the right.

Everyone in the group, including its facilitators, has had someone close to them take their own life and knows how devastating that experience can be. Group members have experienced those exaggerated feelings of responsibility as they tried to cope with something they could not understand.

There is no charge to participate in this group, which offers support, comfort and caring by peers. All are survivors just like you. Group facilitators are not licensed counselors.

For more information, email Rayofhope@earthlink.net or call 402-304-8985.