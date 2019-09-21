Rain in the middle of the Fun Day Shamble Sept. 9 caused a 45-minute delay halfway through the Fun Day tournament at York Country Club. However, as is usually the case with the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League participants, they took it in stride. Other than a couple teams that abandoned ship, golfers dried off as best they could and saw the sun greet them in the end.
The York CC is always a challenge for the league, and the Shamble format made it imperative to have accurate drives and proper navigation of the tight, tree-lined course.
Three pin prizes were awarded on holes 9, 16 and 18. The longest putt on 9 was recorded by Mike Dalton, while closest to the pin on hole 16 went to John Eshleman. The closest second shot on 18 went to Terry Waak, who holed out his shot.
Crooked Creek was the site for the Sept. 11 Shamble, and Yankee Hill was the site Sept. 16.
WINNERS
Flight A: First place, score 114-John Tritt, John Eshleman, Jerry Petersen and Rick Owens; second place, score 126-Mike Stefkovich, John Eggers, Jim Martin and Larry Younger; third place, score 128-Ron Cunningham, Robert Hailey and Larry Morford.
Flight B: First place, score 126-Tom McBride, Kevin Barker, Jim Tieso and Greg Meyerle; second place, score 129-John Clyne, Gary Jones, Mike McCrory and G.T. Griess; third place, score 130-Allan Klusman, D.R. Correll, George Hill and Terry Johnson.
Flight C: First place, score 122-Wes Galligan, Don Corbin, Doc Ellis and Kent Davenport; second place, score 122-Merle Jahde, Mike Dalton, Eduardo Fuenzalida and Gary Roller; third place, score 123-Bob Reier, Tom VanDevelder, Doug Cox and Gary Bredensteiner.